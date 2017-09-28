Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura in Four Sets

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team fell to Channel League opponent Ventura on Thursday in four sets, 19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 24-26.
Danielle La Grange led the way for the Chargers (12-13, 0-3) with 18 kills and 12 blocks, while Ally Mintzer added 12 kills and nine blocks. Grace Crozier had a big game with 10 digs and 18 assists.
"We just struggled to keep the momentum long enough to finish off the match," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Megan O'Carroll. "We had some really beautiful moments but then would allow ourselves to just break down."
The Chargers host rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday in their next game action.