Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura in Windy Conditions

Tennis

A blustery Thursday at Dos Pueblos ended in a loss for the Chargers, who fell to Ventura tennis, 12-6.

All six Charger sets were doubles victories. The Cougars' doubles duo of Noah Laber and Chase Currie won big sets against Dos Pueblos' top doubles teams, including Ryan-Christian Hodosy and Pratik Gupta-Alex Oaten.

With the loss, Dos Pueblos (3-9, 0-5) continues to search for its first win in Channel League play.

Friday at home versus Stockdale is next up on the Chargers' schedule.

