Dos Pueblos Falls to Westlake in Tennis

Dos Pueblos came out on the short end of several close sets and fell to Westlake 14-4 in a non-league boys tennis match on Thursday.
The DP doubles team of Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman won two sets, taking the final set in an exciting tiebreaker. The other two wins came from the duos of Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, and Christian and Ryan Hodosy.
The Chargers (2-1) host Campbell Hall on Monday.
