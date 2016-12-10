Dos Pueblos Finishes Runner-up at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos suffered its first girls water polo loss of the season, falling to defending CIF-Southern Section champion Orange Lutheran, 7-4, in the championship game of the Villa Park Tournament on Saturday.

The Lancers led 4-2 at halftime and blanked DP, 1-0, in the third quarter to take a 5-2 advantage going into final fourth quarter.

Kayla Peacock, Sophie Leggett, Thea Neushul and Britni Tisdale each scored one goal for the Chargers (7-1). Freshman goalie Anna Cable had six saves and three steals.

In the semifinals, Dos Pueblos defeated Huntington Beach, 11-7, outscoring the Oilers 6-2 in the second half.

Senior Grace Heck scored four goals and senior Toni Shackelford added two goals. Senior Amelia Meckelborg played a stellar game on defense. She had seven steals and earned one exclusion. Leggett had five steals to go with two goals.

