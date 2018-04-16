Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Finishes Second at Chatsworth Volleyball Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 27, 2017 | 4:57 p.m.

Dos Pueblos reached the final of the Chatsworth Boys Volleyball Tournament and fell to the host Chancellors in three sets, 18-25, 25-15, 15-7.

"Chatsworth is a solid team with hungry defenders and aggressive attackers," DP coach Ehren Hug. "We came out super fired up in the first set and caught them unaware. A real battle ensued and we could not weather the storm of the Chancellors arms."

The Chargers beat University, Cleveland, Palmdale and Glendale in pool play,  defeated La Salle (25-7, 25-21) in the quarterfinals and Chaminade in the semifinals (25-17, 24-26, 15-7).

"In our third tournament in four weeks, I'm happy with our progress thus far is this infant season," Hug said. "Senior setter John Herrera and junior DS/setter/opposite Parker Crossland earned all-tournament team honors as both showed some real leadership, fight, and positive enthusiasm all day long."

Herrera had a big day with 149 assists, 13 digs, 5 blocks, and 6 kills. Crossland played the opposite position as an injury thrust him into the spot and he played well, tallying 17 kills, 27 digs, 9 assists, 3 aces, and 2 blocks. 

Dax Galvan led the DP attack with 48 kills, middle Marcellous Gossett had 29 kills and eight blocks, Erik Hollstein 26 kills, James Halleck 19 and Owen Katz 12 kills and six blocks

Daniel Willett paced the defense with 57 assists.

Dos Pueblos is 13-3.
 

