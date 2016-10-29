Dos Pueblos Finishes Seventh in PAL Tournament

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team ensured themselves a winning record one year after going 11-18 by finishing 3-2 in the PAL Tournament this weekend in Orange County.

After winning both games Friday, the No. 10 Chargers faced stiff Saturday competition, dropping a game 24-10 to No. 3 Santa Margarita and 12-11 to Damien. The Chargers won their third match of the day 21-7 over No. 7 Villa Park.

Dos Pueblos finished seventh in the tournament.

Senior Dylan Elliott led the Chargers, putting up 16 goals and six assists over the three games. Senior Taylor Gustason was a force as well, notching eight goals, 10 steals, and six exclusions.

The Chargers record is now 15-13 (3-4 Channel League). They host rival San Marcos this Tuesday.

