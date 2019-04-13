Dos Pueblos Finishes Thousand Oaks Tournament With Two Wins

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball carried over the momentum from sweeping San Marcos to the Thousand Oaks Tournament and won its final two games, 9-6 over Righetti and 13-3 against Cabrillo.

Sierra Laughner and Briana Castro supplied the offense in game one against Righetti, with Laughner hitting a pair of three-run homers and a triple. Castro homered in the fourth.

Allison Gasper was 3-4 and Mikayla was 3-3. Ali Borden went the distance for the Chargers.



Game 2 saw the Chargers score eight runs in the third inning to begin the 13-3 runaway.

Castro hit her second homer of the day and Mikayla Butzke added three-run homer of her own in the fourth.

Allie Speshyock and Ashley Gerken combined on the win.

"I was happy with the way the girls hit today," coach Mike Gerken said. "We have a big week ahead of us and I'm hoping the girls take this momentum with us."

The Chargers (14-6 overall and 8-0 in Channel League) play a first-place showdown against Santa Ynez on Tuesday at DP.