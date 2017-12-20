Dos Pueblos Gets Big Lift From Max Mcceney in Win at Righetti

Boys Basketball

Max Mcceney provided a big lift for Dos Pueblos in a 63-50 boys basketball win at Righetti on Wednesday night,

Mcceney scored 14 points and played tough defense for the Chargers, who pulled away in the second.

"Max did a really good job leading us on both ends of the court," DP coach Joe Zamora said.

Cyrus Wallace scored 15 points and Christian Hodosy added 13 for DP, which was coming off a loss at Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.

"Our guys stepped up offensively tonight and shared the ball," Zamora said. "Righetti used an inside-out attack, but we were able to create some turnovers and find open teammates. I was very proud of the way our team responded after a tough loss last night."

Weston Hammels led Righetti with 21 points.

Dos Pueblos (4-1) is back action on Friday at Whittier.