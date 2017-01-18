Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone Involved in 74-52 Win Over Ventura

Boys Basketball

Four Dos Pueblos players scored in double figures, and the Chargers held Ventura to 22 points in the second half en route to a 74-52 victory in a Channel League boys basketball game on Wednesday night,

Cyrus Wallace led the way for DP with 25 points, Diego Riker scored 18, Marcellous Gossett had 12 and Dylan Shugart added 11.

"Tonight we really shared the ball and played tough defense," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "I was proud of how we communicated on the defensive end against their sets. We got a lot of deflections and loose balls which really helped our transition game. Diego did an exceptional job against their point guards and Cyrus was the recipient of a lot of forced turnovers."

The Chargers got off to a good start, taking a 20-13 lead in the first quarter and a 38-30 advantage at halftime.

Zamora praised the play of Shugart. "Dylan did a good job finding his teammates and he hit some big shots as well tonight," he said.

Thomas Jimenez and Gossett also played key roles in the win.

"Thomas did all the little things tonight to help us pull out this win. Marcellous really got after it on the boards and playing against their bigs," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos improves to 2-0 in league and 15-3 overall. The Chargers are home Friday night against Santa Barbara.



