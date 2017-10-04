Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone Involved in Win Over Buena

Water Polo

Eight players scored goals for Dos Pueblos in a 13-2 rout of Buena in a Channel League boys water polo game on Tuesday.

The Chargers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 5-1 in the third.

Connor Wilcox scored his first varsity goal for DP, and goalie Angus Goodner stopped 12 shots, made two steals and added an assist.

DP improved to 3-0 in league and 15-5 overall. The Chargers host San Marcos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

