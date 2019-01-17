Dos Pueblos Gets Several Contributions in 10-7 Water Polo Win Over San Marcos

Water Polo

Seven Chargers score goals in victory that clinches top seed for league tournament

All the games the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team played without standout center Abbi Hill are paying off, as the Chargers are getting contributions from several players.

That, and the goalkeeping of Anna Cable, made the difference in an important 10-7 victory over San Marcos at the Elings Aquatic on the Thursday.

The win clinched a first-place tie in the Channel League for Dos Pueblos and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament in two weeks in Lompoc.

With one league game remaining against Lompoc, the Chargers are 4-0 in league, 13-6 overall and ranked sixth in CIF Division 1.

Fourth-ranked San Marcos, the defending league and Division 1 champion, finishes regular league play at 3-2. The Royals will be the No. 3 seed in the league tournament. Santa Barbara will be seeded second.

Seven Dos Pueblos players scored against San Marcos, led by center Shannon Connolly with three goals and Sabina Shackelford with two. Connolly and Shackelford stepped up when the UCLA-bound Hill missed several early season games with an injury.

"Balanced water polo wins," DP coach Conner Levoff said. "To (San Marcos') credit, they're super balanced, everybody that plays for them is a threat at all times. I think we did a great job getting good contributions from our 7-8-9 players. Everybody that played a second in that game today did a great job for us."

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth noticed DP's balance.

'There were some girls who don’t normally score for them that made some great plays today," he said.

Connolly was one of those players.

"Shannon has put together a really great season for us," Levoff said. "She kind of flies under the radar but she has a massive role in terms of what we do. She stepped up huge today and picked up her teammates, drew some ejections and scored some huge goals for us."

Said senior playmaker Sophie Leggett: " So impressive. She stepped up when we needed her and it’s really super awesome."

Hill gave DP a 2-1 lead with five seconds left in the first period, finishing a 3-on-2 break with Kelly Meckelborg and Sophie Leggett.

Shackelford started the scoring for the Chargers during a four-goal second period, finishing a pass from Kayla Peacock.

Connolly then took charge with three goals. She hustled to retrieve a ball and barely beat the shot clock for a 4-1 lead. Later, she stunned the Royals with a wicked backhander and finished the scoring with eight seconds left in the quarter while being tightly guarded.

"They did some things well today. In that second period, they scored 2 or 3 counter goals and that doesn’t happen to us very often," said Roth.

Before Connolly’s back-to-back goals, Cable came up huge for DP. She made two saves on a San Marcos power play and came out of the cage to deny Megan Musick on a breakaway. She finished the game with 12 saves.

"She’s just incredible," said Connolly of her goalie.

Added Leggett: "When we play well, she plays well. She is the person that’s setting up our offense because a good offense starts with a great defense."

"She’s been stellar all year," said Levoff of Cable. "She’s experienced... played in a million big games for us. She’s someone we can count on. As long as we do our job shot blocking in front of her, she’s going to do her job."

Cable stayed hot in the third period. She made a save on Ella Prentice early and got help from the woodwork on another shot.

Shackelford drew an ejection at the other end and Bella Godlis converted on the power play to put DP ahead 7-2 with 4:10 left in the third.

Hannah Meyer of San Marcos fired a blistering shot on goal but Cable blocked it with her right arm. The shot was so hard that the rebound traveled about 10 feet away from the goal.

The Royals finally got one past Cable at the 1:59 mark as UCLA signee Fiona Kuesis finished a feed from Musick on a power play.

San Marcos goalie Riley Christen stopped a DP shot and Kuesis drew a major penalty on the ensuing counterattack. Cassidy Miller converted the penalty shot, pulling the Royals to 7-4.

San Marcos rallied from a four-goal deficit against No. 1 Laguna Beach in the third-place game of last week’s Tournament of Champions. But DP made sure that didn’t happen on Thursday.

Anna Cable comes out of cage and rises up to deny Megan Musick of San Marcos during 2nd period. Dos Pueblos outscored the Royals 6-1 in period and won the game 10-7 pic.twitter.com/kxZ4KdNsY8 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 18, 2019

The Chargers answered Miller’s score with a rebound goal by Shackelford. She collected Connolly’s backhander off the cross bar and put away her shot to make it 8-4.

Miller came back with a terrific side-armed shot to beat Cable with 27 seconds left in the third period to keep the Royals within striking distance

Miller and Claire Kronen each scored two goals for San Marcos.

Cable stopped three more San Marcos shots in the fourth quarter before Kronen beat her on a power play to close the gap to 8-6 with 3:35 to go.

"I thought we battled back fairly well," Roth said. "I just think we played a team game and we just didn’t have enough individual great efforts. We really got to have that. When we’re our best, we’re a team but we’re also individually attacking each one of their players.

"Today, we played a team game and were throwing the ball to open people, but it’s not necessarily the right choice of opening."

The Royals swarmed Hill, stole the ball and got a DP ejection with 1:33 left.

Cable denied the Royals on the power play, and the Chargers turned the key defensive play into a goal. Leggett, a Cal signee, crossed the ball to substitute Maddie Choi and she beat Riley to the far post, putting DP ahead 9-6 with 1:04 left.

"She’s always such an asset," Connolly said of Leggett's playmaking ability. "That’s mostly what’s getting us as far as we’re getting, just the fact that she’s always able to look for people that are open for the shots. And it always works."

Kronen scored her second goal for San Marcos before DP started to run out the clock. The Chargers finished the possession with Leggett passing to Meckelborg, who scored into an open net for a 10-7 lead.

Leggett had three assists, Meckelborg had a goal, three steals and an assist. Also scoring for the Chargers were Choi and Hill with one goal apiece.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Friday against No. 2-ranked Orange Lutheran at Canyon High in Anaheim.