Dos Pueblos Gets Solid Pitching in Junior All-Stars Win Over Goleta Valley South

Kellan Montgomery and Johnny Alvarado each drove in two runs, and the Dos Pueblos Little League Juniors received solid pitching from three players in a 4-2 win over Goleta Valley South in a District 63 All-Star Tournament game on Tuesday at Saticoy.

Jordan Rico, Andrew Tabbert and Ryan Speshyock combined to allow five hits. Rico, the starter, struck out four in 2.2 innings, Tabbert fanned one batter in 1.1 innings and Speshyock pitched the final three innings to earn the save. He allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out two.

On offense, Montgomery went 2-4, with a double and two RBI and Josh Brennan went 2-3.

Dos Pueblos next plays Santa Paula on Saturday.

The loss was the first of the tournament for Goleta Valley South.

