Dos Pueblos Gets Solid Relief Pitching in 6-5 Win Over San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 2, 2016 | 7:23 p.m.

Dos Pueblos overcame a 5-0 deficit and got solid pitching down the stretch to defeat San Marcos, 6-5, and take the Channel League series against the Royals on Monday at Scott O'Leary Field.

The victory improves DP's record to 6-3 in league and 16-7 overall. San Marcos, which won the first game of the three-game series, falls to 3-5 and 11-10.

Darby Naughton returned from injury and started for DP. He went 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (one earned), eight hits, walked three and struck out three. The Chargers got outstanding relief from their bullpen. Freshman Niko Martinez pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win. The Royals loaded the bases against him with two outs in the fifth but he struck out the next batter to end the inning. Closer Austin Bull pitcher final two innings, striking out the side in the seventh earn the save.

Mason Metcalfe started for San Marcos and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Ryan Guardino helped stake Metcalfe to the early lead, scoring twice and driving in another run with a single and two doubles in the first four innings.  Matt Neal and Josh Kang also drove in runs and the Royals capitalized on two DP errors.

The Chargers caught fire in the fourth and tied the score. Peter Appel doubled into the left-field corner, went to third on Josh Feldhaus’ single, and scored on a wild pitch.  D.J. Sharpe drew a walk and Jed Donelan followed with a single that San Marcos’ Neal nearly caught with a diving effort. That loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Evan Kling.

In his first varsity at-bat, Kling delivered, hitting a low, inside fastball to deep right field for a double, scoring both Feldhaus and Sharpe.

Kling and Donelan then scored on Gio Macias’  bad-hop single to tie the game at 5-all. The eventual winning run in the fifth came as a result of an error. Feldhaus reached base on a wind-blown fly ball that was dropped in the outfield, took second on a sacrifice, and then hopped over Sharpe's grounder to shortstop and came around to score when the ball scooted under his glove.

Macias paced the DP offense, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Louie Shalhoob had two hits and Blake Katsev had a hit and scored twice for San Marcos

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

