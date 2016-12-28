Dos Pueblos Gets Tie, Win at Hart Tourney

Boys Soccer

Matthew Carlson broke a scoreless early in the second half and the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team made the goal stand up for a 1-0 win over Chatsworth at the Hart Tournament on Wednesday.

The Chargers played to a 2-2 draw against Saugus in their first match of the tournament.

Carlson finished a cross from Oscar Duran for the game winner against Chatsworth.

In the opener, DP's pressure paid off with a goal by Aldo Becerril in the ninth minute. But Saugus tied the score before the end of the first half and took a 2-1 lead seven minutes into the second half.

Sam Roberts saved the Chargers from a defeat by ripping a laser into the upper near corner to knot the score at 2-2.

Dos Pueblos (5-3-5) continues tournament play on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .