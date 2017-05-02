Dos Pueblos Gets Timely Hits, Defensive Plays to Beat San Marcos, 4-0

Baseball

The power hitting of Colter Nisbet, the stellar defense of Davey Demeter and solid pitching from Dylan Kelley and Nico Martinez made the difference for the Dos Pueblos baseball team in a 4-0 Channel League win over San Marcos on Tuesday at Scott O’Leary Field.

The victory keeps the five-time defending champion Chargers in playoff contention. They are 7-4 in league (17-8-1 overall), with one remaining league game at San Marcos on Friday.

The Royals, battling for the league title, fell to 5-3 in league (17-6 overall) and remain in first place. They host DP before finishing the regular season with three games against Ventura next week. Ventura blanked Buena 5-0 on Tuesday to improve to 4-2-1.

Nisbet provided the big blows for the DP offense on Tuesday. The Chargers' lead-off hitter laced a single into the left-center field gap in the fourth inning to drive in two runs after San Marcos booted a grounder at shortstop that would have been the third out of the inning. In the fifth, he belted a one-out home run over the left-field fence to make it 4-0.

Nisbet said he hit a fastball from San Marcos reliever Vince Vogel for the home run.

“I like fastballs,” he said. “I got under it. It was a low pitch and I wasn't sure if I got too under it or not. It worked.”

He hit his two-run single off starter Ian Churchill, the ball going over the head of Vogel, who was playing shortstop for the injured Ryan Guardino.

“I just knew I had to do something with the ball and put it in play somehow and try and help my team the best I could,” Nisbet said of two-run single. “I was lucky enough to get a fastball inside that I was able to sneak it over Vince’s head.”

DP coach George Hedricks feels Nisbet has gotten stronger late in the season.

“When Colter Nisbet is up to bat, you better be ready because the kid is hitting the ball hard right now.”

San Marcos had an opportunity to get on the board first in the game, putting two runners in the first and second innings with one out. In the first, Kelley got a strikeout for the second out and induced the next batter to hit into an inning-ending force play.

The Royals were thwarted again in the second. Once again, Kelley notched a strikeout, and DP ended the inning on a terrific play by Demeter at second base. Demeter made diving stop on Louie Shalhoob’s grounder in the hole and threw out Shalhoob to end the inning.

“That was awesome,” Nisbet said. “That was definitely a momentum switch for us.”

He noted that Demeter practices making those kinds of plays.

“Whenever he’s fielding out there, if there’s a ball anywhere near him, he’s either diving for it or jumping for it, doing whatever he can to get it. He’s a rat for sure. Every day he’s covered with dirt.”

Said Demeter: “I have the confidence to be out there and knock down every play I can. That ended up saving a run. In (batting practice), we’ll dive for balls for fun. It translates to games sometimes.”

Hedricks said Demeter's outstanding defense has carried over from last season, when he made only three years as the starting second baseman.

“I trust Davy and he’s showing you why right there he’s a kid who wants to go play at the next level and I have no double that defense is going to carry him over,” the coach said.

“It was a huge play, a game changer. It saved a run right there, possibly two runs. The momentum swings back to our side. It takes the air out of their sails a little bit. It was huge. That’s how it felt all game. We were getting those timely plays and timely hits.”

It was just the opposite for San Marcos.

“You got to come up with a timely hit and execute a play and we didn’t do that today,” said Royals coach Jacob Pepper. “In a game like that, you got to make the solid plays and someone is going to come up with a big play. They came up with that big play and, after our miscue at shortstop there, they come up with a hit after we get a guy 0 and 2. It wasn’t a bad pitch, it was a tough inside pitch and Colter was able to get enough of it to get it out there.”

Demeter made another superb play in the fourth, making a running catch of a pop up along the right-field line.

“I was just trying to get to a spot and ended up getting to the right spot and it worked out,” he said.

Kelley allowed five hits in five innings and struck out three to pick up the win.

“He knew what was at stake,” Hedricks said of his three-year varsity player. “We got to win. If we want to make the playoffs, we got to win and the boys knew it. You couldn’t ask more from your starter to give you five shutout innings. He took that next step from last year.”

Martinez pitched a perfect two innings, striking out the side in the sixth.

“We didn’t provide enough offense so we’re playing on eggshells sometimes on defense and with our pitching,” Pepper said. “We got to give ourselves a little comfort there. We put the pressure on early on but just not enough against a solid defensive team.”

Churchill suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on just one hit, but walked five and hit two batters. He struck out nine.

“Ian pitched a good game,” Nisbet said. “He definitely was effectively wild, which is the toughest pitching to hit.”

Hedricks was pleased how his hitters stayed discipline against Churchill.

“I don’t think we helped him out too many times,” he said.

Friday’s game will pit Mason Metcalfe of San Marcos against DP’s Darby Naughton.

Pepper is looking for his Royals to bounce back.

“The great thing is we’re still in first place and the pressure is still on for everybody to play well, so we’re going to come out Friday and play well,” he said.