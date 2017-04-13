Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Gets Total Team Effort in Four-Set Win at San Marcos

James Halleck of Dos Pueblos hits over the top of the San Marcos block during the Chargers’ four-set win at the Thunderhut. Click to view larger
James Halleck of Dos Pueblos hits over the top of the San Marcos block during the Chargers’ four-set win at the Thunderhut. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2017 | 10:17 p.m.

Coach Ehren Hug almost reached the maximum number of substitutes during Dos Pueblos’ four-set Channel League boys volleyball win at San Marcos on Thursday night.

Yet, even with all the players shuttling in and out of the lineup, the Chargers hardly missed a beat in their play. Hug got everyone playing time and they all produced in a 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14 victory at the Thunderhut.

“I got guys on the bench itching to get in the game, and they’re hungry,” said Hug. “Every time I look back they think it’s them and they’re jumping out of their seats. That’s the type of hungry player you want on your team. It makes for some fun volleyball.”

Curran Malhotra elevates on a jump serve for Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Curran Malhotra elevates on a jump serve for Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Max Raphael was a perfect example of DP’s bench production. He’d been out for most of the season with an injury, but you couldn’t tell by his play in the fourth set.  He blasted a pair of kills and had big two blocks during an eight-point run that took the Chargers from a 9-9 tie to a 17-9 lead. 

“He’s been nursing some injuries, so we’ve been bringing back kind of slow,” Hug said of the 6-foot-3 Raphael, who finished the match with five kills. ”He didn’t step on the court until last week when we played Rio Mesa. We’re pretty happy to have him back. He brings a lot of positive energy.”

The result moves DP to 4-1 in league play and 15-3 overall; San Marcos is 2-3, 8-7.

DP setter Alex Cheng spread the ball around effectively. Curran Malhotra led the balanced attack with 12 kills, James Hallock had 11, Dax Galvan and middle Marcellous Gossett each tallied nine. 

Hug liked what he saw from Malhotra. “I thought tonight he was swinging super confidently and going after it,” the coach said. Malhotra also had a pair of aces, including a nasty, hard curving serve that handcuffed the San Marcos passer.

Libero Dan Willett was solid in the back row and served tough. He was serving when DP went on its eight-point run in the fourth set,

“That serving run in the fourth set definitely took us to the next level,” Hug said. “He’s definitely one of our leaders on the court.”

Ryan Fay had a big night for San Marcos, pounding a match-best 16 kills. Jake Sofro added 11 kills.

“He had a great practice yesterday and he was definitely fired up for this game,” San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin said of Fay. “It was good for him to come out and show what he can do.”

The Royals played with fire in the third set. After Fred Ysebrands gave them the lead for good at 17-16, Sofro followed with a pair of kills, Ryder Rivadeneyra recorded a stuff block and middle Parker Bittner had a kill to open up a 21-16 advantage

“The third set came down to our effort and the energy we put in,” Benskin said. “We started off slow in the first two sets . In the third set we came with energy and started to play our type of volleyball. In the fourth set we died out.”

Benskin praised Hug for getting the most out of all his players.

“I credit Ehren Hug,” he said. “His entire team was ready to go; hitters everywhere, really smart hitters. They know where to put the ball.”

Hug was pleased to see everyone contribute in the match.

“I’ve got so many weapons coming off the bench and starting on the court,” he said. “As a coach it puts you at ease to have all those weapons at your disposal at any time — when you can spin the dial and it works.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 