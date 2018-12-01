Dos Pueblos Girls Advance to Fillmore Tournament Final

Girls Basketball

Sophomore Ashley Gerken scored 14 points and Makayla Butzke grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team to a 45-23 win over Fillmore and into the championship game of the Fillmore Tournament.

The Chargers (3-1) will play CIF Division 3 third-ranked St. Bonaventure for the title Saturday at 6:30.

DP outscored the Flashes 18-6 in the second quarter to take command of the game.

Gerken played an all-around game, adding four steals and five rebounds to her stat line. Butzke scored eight points and had a team-high four assists.

Coach Phil Sherman lauded the three-point shooting of junior Noor Gueford. "Lia Gamberdella also played solid defense as a sub off the bench," he said

