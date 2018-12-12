Dos Pueblos Girls Basketball Blitzes Santa Paula

Girls Basketball

Mikayla Butzke dominated on the boards and in the paint, grabbing 17 rebounds and blocking four shots in Dos Pueblos' 63-39 girls basketball win at Santa Paula on Wednesday.

Sophomore Ashley Gerken scored 15 points, Butzke had 10 for a double-double and Noor Guefroudji knocked down four three-pointers in the third quarter as the Chargers opened up a 20-point lead over the Cardinals.

Dos Pueblos (8-4) hit 11 of 25 from behind the arc.

"It was a good sign to see the steady improvement from the three-point line," coach Phil Sherman said. "However, it was more encouraging to see Sadie Subject distribute the ball to shooters and organize the team as a point guard."

Freshman Lily Mires continued to display her all-around game as she scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

Dos Pueblos next plays Santa Barbara in the Channel League opener on Tuesday.