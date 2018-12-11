Dos Pueblos Girls Basketball Rallies Past Cate

Girls Basketball

Press in fourth quarter sparks comback for the Chargers

Mikayla Butzke sparked a fourth-quarter comeback by Dos Pueblos in a 37-29 girls basketball win over a scrappy, tenacious Cate team on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

"Butzke was a force at the rim blocking three shots and contesting many others, while securing every important rebound," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Sadie Subject scored six points in the last two minutes to give DP the lead for good. Ashley Gerken fed an inbounds pass to Ava Sommer to seal the win.

Cate's pressure man-to-man defense gave DP trouble early in the game. But the Chargers settled down and did a better job taking care of the ball.

The Chargers' pressed the Rams in the fourth quarter and forced several turnovers, which proved to be the difference in the game.

DP is now 7-4 on the season. The Chargers are back in action Wednesday at Santa Paula.

