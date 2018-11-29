Dos Pueblos Girls Battle Back, Beat Channel Islands, 38-35

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos overcame a rain delay and beat Channel Islands, 38-35, in a Fillmore Tournament girls basketball game on Thursday.

The game was delayed nearly an hour as rain fell through a leak in the Fillmore gym roof.

"Each team went through drills and warm-up activities as Fillmore's principal and officials decided the fate of the game," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "But the heavens produced blue skies and the game resumed."

After trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Chargers pressed the Raiders and forced numerous turnovers in the third quarter.

They made up a double-digit deficit took a six-point lead with two minutes left in the game. They eventually held on for the victory.

Sophomore Ashley Gerken and junior Sadie Subject combined to make 8 of 9 free throws down the stretch to stave off Channel Islands. Senior Dana Nguyen also gave the Chargers a boost with a clutch three pointer.

"This was a good experience for young players such as freshmen Lilie Mires (7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals) and Ave Sommer (4 points and 5 rebounds) to play against a team that presses and uses multiple defenses like Channel Islands," said Sherman.

The Chargers (2-1) return to the tournament on Friday to play host Fillmore.