Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos Girls Blank San Marcos to Stay in First Place

Reyna Zuznaga Click to view larger
Reyna Zuzunaga of Dos Pueblos shoots into an open net as San Marcos defenders give chase. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 28, 2019 | 10:52 p.m.

Dos Pueblos missed some open looks in the first 10 minutes of its girls soccer match against San Marcos on Monday night.

The Chargers' pressure finally paid off later in the first half when a hand ball was called on a long throw into the penalty area by Blythe Hastings.

Hastings converted the penalty kick, sending DP on its way to a 3-0 win at San Marcos and keeping it in first place in the Channel League with one match remaining.

Dos Pueblos (6-2-1, 19 points) holds a one-point lead over Lompoc (5-1-3, 18), which vaulted over Santa Ynez (4-2-3, 15) into second place.  Santa Ynez lost to Santa Barbara 4-0 on Monday.

In Wednesday’s finales, Dos Pueblos plays at Cabrillo while Lompoc is at Santa Ynez.

Hastings assisted on the second goal, delivering a free kick to the far post that Emilia Kling put away for a 2-0 lead before halftime.

Hasting said the Chargers started slow “because it was the boys’ senior night and we wanted to respect them, so we got on the field a little late.

Blythe Hastings Click to view larger
Blythe Hastings of Dos Pueblos converts a penalty kick to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead against San Marcos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“It was just working through the first 10,” she added. “I told (my teammates), ‘15 minutes and we score one and we’re on track.’”

DP coach Seth Asuncion blamed the intensity of the rivalry game for the early missed chances.

“The first couple of minutes there’s always that anxiety when it’s a rivalry game,” he said. “When there’s an open look, those nerves pop up and it’s hard to control the ball and find the back of the net.”

San Marcos created some good early chances only to be denied by DP’s defense. 

Goalkeeper Kenzie Hemman smothered a dangerous cross intended for Paige Ingram in the 17th minute and two minutes later Hastings kicked out a shot by Sofia Higgins.

“We dominated the first quarter (of the game),” San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo said. “We had an unfortunate hand ball in the box which resulted in a PK and a questionable call about 30 yards out which resulted in a free kick, which they finished.”

DP just missed scoring on another free kick early in the second half before Barbara Gonzalez and Reyna Zuzunaga combined for the third goal.

Gonzalez sent Zuzunaga through and she dribbled around the goalkeeper before slotting the ball.

“That was a clinical finish,” Asuncion said. “She was able to keep her nerves, which is huge.”

The Chargers got strong defensive games from wingers Savannah Hunt and Sasha Runyen.

“They definitely can anticipate where the team is going and are always willing to step in and go to the ball and go into those 50-50 tackles to disrupt play and help us start our counteratttack,” said Asuncion.

Hamman cleanly handled every ball that came her way.

“Kenzie has done an amazing job. She is one of the reasons we won,” said Hastings.

San Marcos missed on a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Sotelo praised the play of Aisli Suzuki and Julie Alaniz on defense and Kayla Julio for battling on top of the offense.

