Dos Pueblos Girls Break In New Turf Field With a 3-0 Win

Girls Soccer

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team christened the school's new turf field with a 3-0 win against Cabrillo on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

Josie Morales, Barbara Gonzalez and Sasha Runyen scored for the Chargers, who improve to 4-1 in league and 9-4-5 overall.

Coach Seth Asuncion credited the play of midfielder Natalia Valladares for making things happen on offense.

"She was a force to be reckoned with and was able to stretch the Cabrillo defense," he said.

He was pleased how the team handled the tough conditions.

"Despite the torrential downpour and gale force winds, the girls did not let this hinder their ability to play at a top level and create a multitude of chances," said Asuncion.

Dos Pueblos next plays Santa Barbara on Thursday.