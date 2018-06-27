Dos Pueblos Girls Celebrate History-Making Basketball Win Over Buena

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos had a lot to celebrate on Senior Night at Sovine Gym.

For only the second time in the 49-year history of the program, the Chargers defeated Buena in girls basketball, 69-49.

Camila Casanueva scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter to help break open a close game and lead Dos Pueblos to its history-making win over the Bulldogs, the No. 3-ranked team in the CIF-SS 2AA Division.

Casanueva had plenty of help. Sophomore Amber Belletti had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and handed out five assists. Holly Barrera scored 16 points and had five steals and Lauren Noggle notched her 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Coach Phil Sherman said Barrera and Belletti played their best games of the season.

The confidence-boosting win comes a week before the start of the CIF playoffs. The Chargers are ranked 8th in the 2A Division. They close out the regular season Wednesday against San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.