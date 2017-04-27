Dos Pueblos Girls Dominate Swim Meet Against Buena

Swimming

The Dos Pueblos girls won every swimming event and romped to a 118-52 dual meet victory over Buena in the regular-season finale on Thursday.

Boise State-bound Cassandra Barkhorn won the 200 freestyle, led a sweep in the 100 butterfly and was part of winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Amelia Meckelbord was a double winner, taking the 200 IM and the 500 free.

Jewel Roemer won the 50 free in a CIF consideration time, finished second in the 200 free and swam on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Kalissa Flint and Daniela Castleberg were also on the 200 and 400 teams, and Castleberg was part of the medley relay. Anna Cable competed on the 200 free quartet and Samantha Moore was on the medley squad.

Flint captured the 100 backstroke, Ryann Neushul won the 100 breast and was on the medley relay team, and Olivia Kistler took the 100 freestyle