Dos Pueblos Girls Draw With Lompoc, 1-1

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos and Lompoc played to a 1-1 draw in a physical girls soccer match on Tuesday night in Huyck Stadium.

Savannah Hunt scored off a Blythe Hastings free kick in the second half to give DP the lead, but Lompoc answered in the 75th minute on a goal from Ayziah Simmons.

The result leaves the Chargers at 4-2-1 in Channel League, two points behind first-place Santa Ynez (4-0-3). The teams square off Friday at San Marcos at 6 p.m.

DP coach Seth Asuncion said the back four, led by center back Josie Morales, was able to disrupt Lompoc's attack and limit its scoring chances.

Dos Pueblos is 9-5-6 overall.