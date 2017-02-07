Dos Pueblos Girls Drop One Spot in CIF 2AA Rankings

Dos Pueblos dropped from fourth to fifth in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll.
The Chargers (20-5, 3-4) close out the regular season Wednesday at Buena, the No. 8 team in Division 1A. A win over the Bulldogs could move DP into a tie for second place behind Division 1AA eighth-ranked Ventura.
Righetti remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A while Cabrillo and Lompoc are third and fourth, respectively.
The pairings for the CIF playoffs will be announced Sunday.
DIVISION 2AA
1 Rosary
2 Camarillo
3 Rowland
4 Walnut
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Los Altos
7 Downey
8 Twentynine Palms
9 Tustin
10 Arroyo Valley
11 Temescal Canyon
12 JSerra
13 St. Monica Catholic
14 Santa Margarita
15 Arroyo Grande
16 University
DIVISION 2A
1 Righetti
2 Aliso Niguel
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Lompoc
5 Covina
6 Marlborough
7 Glendale
8 Warren
9 Notre Dame Academy
10 Lawndale
11 Burbank
12 Leuzinger
13 Segerstrom
14 Dana Hills
15 Ocean View
16 Rio Mesa
DIVISION 4A
1 Foothill Technology
2 Knight
3 Pomona
4 Beverly Hills
5 Sage Hill
6 Aquinas
7 Holy Martyrs
8 San Marino
9 Providence/Burbank
10 Pacific
11 Big Bear
12 Santa Ynez
13 Templeton
14 Pioneer
T15 CAMS
T15 Banning