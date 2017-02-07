Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:52 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos Girls Drop One Spot in CIF 2AA Rankings

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2017 | 9:56 a.m.

Dos Pueblos dropped from fourth to fifth in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll.

The Chargers (20-5, 3-4) close out the regular season Wednesday at Buena, the No. 8 team in Division 1A. A win over the Bulldogs could move DP into a tie for second place behind Division 1AA eighth-ranked Ventura.

Righetti remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A while Cabrillo and Lompoc are third and fourth, respectively.

The pairings for the CIF playoffs will be announced Sunday.

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rosary

2 Camarillo

3 Rowland

4 Walnut

5 Dos Pueblos

6 Los Altos

7 Downey

8 Twentynine Palms

9 Tustin

10 Arroyo Valley

11 Temescal Canyon

12 JSerra

13 St. Monica Catholic

14 Santa Margarita

15 Arroyo Grande

16 University 

DIVISION 2A

1  Righetti

2  Aliso Niguel

3  Cabrillo/Lompoc

4  Lompoc

5  Covina

6  Marlborough

7  Glendale

8  Warren

9  Notre Dame Academy

10  Lawndale

11  Burbank

12  Leuzinger

13  Segerstrom

14  Dana Hills

15  Ocean View

16  Rio Mesa

DIVISION 4A

1  Foothill Technology

2  Knight

3  Pomona

4  Beverly Hills

5  Sage Hill

6  Aquinas

7  Holy Martyrs

8  San Marino

9  Providence/Burbank

10  Pacific

11  Big Bear

12  Santa Ynez

13  Templeton

14  Pioneer

T15 CAMS

T15 Banning 

