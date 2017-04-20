Dos Pueblos Girls Edge Out Santa Barbara

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team narrowly defeated Channel League rival Santa Barbara, 8-7, on Thursday at Peabody Stadium.

After falling behind 4-2 at halftime, the Chargers rallied to outscore the Dons 6-3 in the second half.

Grace Long scored three goals, including the go-ahead goal in the last 1:30, to lead Dos Pueblos. Goalie Emily Khetnaree had six saves for the Chargers.

Dos Pueblos coach Sam Limkeman praised the defensive play of Alexia Vance, Adriana Perez, and Katie Wilcox, whose second half play gave the Chargers the opportunity to win.

Mia Barton and Payton Wolf each had three goals and Anais Jimenez tallied one for Santa Barbara.

"This was the closest game of our season, but in the end DP wanted it just a little bit more," said Santa Barbara coach Kristin Boehm.

With the victory, the Chargers improved to 4-9 overall and 3-4 in league play. They host Dunn on Tuesday.

