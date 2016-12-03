Dos Pueblos Girls Edged by Camarillo, 2-1

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos dropped a 2-1 non-league girls soccer match at Camarillo.

Ten minutes after Camarillo took the lead, Dos Pueblos created an opportunity to score the tying goal in the 79th minute but the shot narrowly missed.

"It was a good contest for the girls, and the coaches were happy with the way they applied themselves," said DP coach Hugh Hollis. "Except for a couple of lapses in concentration, the girls did a good job on the defensive side of the ball. On the attacking side, we will work on being more clinical in our finishing."

Camarillo took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on a corner kick. The Scorpions reacted first to the ball and scored.

Dos Pueblos (1-1) thought it scored in the 38th minute but the goal was nullified.

The Chargers tied the score 14 minutes into the second after after freshman Kamila Pickett entered the game. She is the sister of standout Kiara Pickett. "With her speed and quickness, the younger Pickett immediately caused problems for the Scorpions defense," said Hollis.

Kamila fed forward Elena Ibbetson, who beat the Scorpions' goalkeeper with a powerful shot.

The Scorpions scored the eventual game winner when a long ball bounced into the DP box and they reacted first and forced the ball over the line.

