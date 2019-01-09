Dos Pueblos Girls Eke Out Wrestling Win Over Lompoc in a Tiebreaker

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos got a pins from four wrestlers and that proved to the difference in a 37-36 Channel League girls dual meet victory over Lompoc on Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

Isa Silva and Paola De La Cruz posted pins in the last two contested bouts of the night to pull Dos Pueblos even at 30-30.

Each team then got forfeit wins to make it 36-36. The Chargers were awarded the tie-breaking point based on recording more pins than the Braves, 4-2.

"The girls put in such hard work during the preseason and during the regular season and they came out of winter break hungry. They wanted it really bad," said DP coach Arianna McDonald, a 20-year-old UCSB sophomore who was a CIF State Meet qualifier during her senior year at Ayala High in Chino Hills. "Lompoc had a full line-up and we only have 7-8 girls. They had a plan: ‘We need all of us to pin in order to win (the match).’’’

Jessica Urzua got the Chargers off to a fast start as she made quick work of Amery Rodriguez. Urzua came out flying and put Rodriguez on her back and pinned her in 32 seconds.

"She doesn’t hold anything back," said McDonald. "She just goes for it. She’s very confident, knows her ability and knows her stuff. And, she’s very fierce."

Kaelani Butler followed with a pin against Elizabeth Hang. Hang charged into Butler’s midsection, but Butler kept her feet, used her left arm to maneuver around Hang and took her to the mat for a two-point take down. Hang tried to get to her feet but Butler was too strong and pushed her back on the mat and recorded the pin.

Lompoc benefitted from three straight forfeit wins to take an 18-15 lead. The Braves then got two big performances from Lucera Bocanegra and Jasmine Hernandez to expand the advantage to 30-18.

Bocanegra built a 7-1 lead before pinning Maleeha Mustafa in the first period of their match. Hernandez also recorded first-period fall over Julisa Leyva Diaz.

That left it up to Silva and De La Cruz for the Chargers.

Silva found herself in trouble early in the bout against the freshman Esquivel, almost getting turned on her back. But Silva dug deep, scored a reversal and turned Esquivel on her back to record the fall and make it 30-24.

Isa Silva of DP pins Lompoc’s Yoanna Esquivel at 57 seconds of first period pic.twitter.com/wxoyAlbprT — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 10, 2019

Silva attended Lompoc last year, but she said there was no extra motivation going against her former team.

"I'm wrestling for DP this year, so that’s my focus," she said. "I just want to do what I want to do against any other school … try my best."

Silva said she also recorded a first-period pin in her last match.

All the pins on Wednesday came in the first period.

"It’s just because we try our hardest out there. Our coach sends us out there with heart and motivation," said Silva.

Paola De La Cruz of Dos Pueblos pins Lompoc’s Elizabeth Jarquin, giving the Chargers 4 pins and a 37-36 victory pic.twitter.com/Vq2HbQ8mrK — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 10, 2019

De La Cruz was in an arm-in-arm tussle with Jarquin before muscling her to the mat and turning the Lompoc wrestler on her back. Jarquin tried twisting her body to escape the pin, but De La Cruz had a good hold of the upper body and squeezed her opponent to earn the match-tying pin.

"They knew what they had to do when they got out there," said McDonald. "Isa did what she had to do. She got taken down but she ended up on top. She never gave up."