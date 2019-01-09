Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 10 , 2019, 12:01 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Girls Eke Out Wrestling Win Over Lompoc in a Tiebreaker

Kaelani Butler Click to view larger
Kaelani Butler of Dos Pueblos puts the squeeze on Lompoc’s Elizabeth Hang. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 9, 2019 | 8:13 p.m.

Dos Pueblos got a pins from four wrestlers and that proved to the difference in a 37-36 Channel League girls dual meet victory over Lompoc on Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

Isa Silva and Paola De La Cruz posted pins in the last two contested bouts of the night to pull Dos Pueblos even at 30-30.

Each team then got forfeit wins to make it 36-36. The Chargers were awarded the tie-breaking point based on recording more pins than the Braves, 4-2.

"The girls put in such hard work during the preseason and during the regular season and they came out of winter break hungry. They wanted it really bad," said DP coach Arianna McDonald, a 20-year-old UCSB sophomore who was a CIF State Meet qualifier during her senior year at Ayala High in Chino Hills. "Lompoc had a full line-up and we only have 7-8 girls. They had a plan: ‘We need all of us to pin in order to win (the match).’’’

Jessica Urzua got the Chargers off to a fast start as she made quick work of Amery Rodriguez. Urzua came out flying and put Rodriguez on her back and pinned her in 32 seconds.

Jessica Urzua Click to view larger
Jessica Urzua of DP presses Lompoc’s Amery Rodriguez to the mat. Urzua scored a quick pin. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"She doesn’t hold anything back," said McDonald. "She just goes for it. She’s very confident, knows her ability and knows her stuff. And, she’s very fierce."

Kaelani Butler followed with a pin against Elizabeth Hang. Hang charged into Butler’s midsection, but Butler kept her feet, used her left arm to maneuver around Hang and took her to the mat for a two-point take down. Hang tried to get to her feet but Butler was too strong and pushed her back on the mat and recorded the pin.

Lompoc benefitted from three straight forfeit wins to take an 18-15 lead. The Braves then got two big performances from Lucera Bocanegra and Jasmine Hernandez to expand the advantage to 30-18.

Bocanegra built a 7-1 lead before pinning Maleeha Mustafa in the first period of their match. Hernandez also recorded first-period fall over Julisa Leyva Diaz.

That left it up to Silva and De La Cruz for the Chargers. 

Silva found herself in trouble early in the bout against the freshman Esquivel, almost getting turned on her back. But Silva dug deep, scored a reversal and turned Esquivel on her back to record the fall and make it 30-24.

Silva attended Lompoc last year, but she said there was no extra motivation going against her former team.

"I'm wrestling for DP this year, so that’s my focus," she said. "I just want to do what I want to do against any other school … try my best."

Silva said she also recorded a first-period pin in her last match.

All the pins on Wednesday came in the first period.

"It’s just because we try our hardest out there. Our coach sends us out there with heart and motivation," said Silva.

De La Cruz was in an arm-in-arm tussle with Jarquin before muscling her to the mat and turning the Lompoc wrestler on her back. Jarquin tried twisting her body to escape the pin, but De La Cruz had a good hold of the upper body and squeezed her opponent to earn the match-tying pin.

"They knew what they had to do when they got out there," said McDonald. "Isa did what she had to do.  She got taken down but she ended up on top. She never gave up."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 