Dos Pueblos Girls Fall Short Against Cabrillo, 42-41

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos battled back from a 20-2 deficit only to fall short by one point, 42-41, against Cabrillo in a Channel League girls basketball game on Monday night at Sovine Gym.

"We dug a deep hole to get out of in the first quarter," coach Phil Sherman said. "I was proud of the way the girls came back and battled against a very experienced Cabrillo team."

Freshman Lilie Mires played a strong game for DP, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

"Lilie Mires played aggressively on offense and showed what she can be. It was good to see her assert herself on that end," said Sherman.

Dos Pueblos (11-14, 1-8) plays at Santa Ynez in the season finale on Thursday.

