Dos Pueblos Girls Fall Short Against Lompoc, 39-31

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos made a late run at Lompoc but came up short and dropped a 39-31 decision in a Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday night.

The Chargers pulled to within six with two minutes to play. Lompoc, however, got a steal and layup to hold off DP.

The Braves jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter. DP stormed back and took a 28-27 advantage in the third quarter.

But Lompoc, using its size advantage, regrouped a went up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

"I thought our girls fought hard after a poor first quarter, where we had trouble executing our offense," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "We actually played even with them for three quarters."

The loss dropped DP's records to 8-6 oveall and 0-2 in league. Lompoc is 1-1 in league play.