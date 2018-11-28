Dos Pueblos Girls Fall Short Down Stretch Against Santa Clara

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos was down by one with three minutes to go before Santa Clara nailed a pair of three-pointers and beat the Chargers, 37-31, in a first-round game at the Fillmore Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

"Defensively, we were very good," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "However, we will have to shoot a higher percentage than we did tonight to be competitive."

The Chargers (1-1) scored only four points in the first quarter, and they trailed 31-30 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Sherman praised the play of Ashley Gerken and Olivia Roark.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.