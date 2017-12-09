Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Strong Oaks Christian Team
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 9, 2017 | 9:15 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team fell to Oaks Christian 4-0 on Saturday in a non-league matchup in Thousand Oaks.
"Despite the score the girls never gave up and fought to the very end," said Dos Pueblos head coach Seth Asuncion.
The Chargers (1-1-2) travel south to take on Channel Islands on Monday.
