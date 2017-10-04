Dos Pueblos Girls Finish Second on Long Course at Lake Casitas Twilight Meet

Cross Country

The Dos Pueblos girls cross country team placed second in the long-course race at the Lake Casitas Twilight Meet on Wednesday.

The Chargers were bunched in the pack at the start, gradually moved up and did amazingly well, said coach Micks Purnell.

"Seniors Sara Saib (20:14), Kailey Reardon (20:17 and junior Josephine Morales (20:41) took third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Devon Byers (23:03) and Riley Wahlberg (23:42) also scored for the Chargers.

"All our girls ran very smart races," Purnell said. "They were buried in the pack off the start and moved up gradually throughout the race. Sara Saib and Kailey Reardon broke clear of the pack early and were by themselves behind Janiah Brown of Calabasas for most of the race. Josephine Morales, Devon Byers, and Riley Wahlberg just steadily picked off other runners for the entire race."

Malibu sensation Claudia Lane, the 2016 Foot Locker National Champion, took first place and Brown came in second.

"Several good teams ran their varsity runners only in the short-course race, but still, it was great to see our DP girls execute a good race plan and do well," said Purnell.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.