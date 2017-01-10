Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos Girls Use a Big Second Half to Put Away San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 11:07 p.m.

The old saying throw out the records for rivalry games held true in the first half of Tuesday's Channel League girls basketball opener between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos at the Thunderhut.

The Royals were leading the CIF-SS Division 2A fifth-ranked Chargers 21-20 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos made some adjustments at halftime, outscored San Marcos 22-0 in the third quarter and pulled away for a 54-30 victory.

The Chargers (16-1, 1-0) used a full-court press to force turnovers, resulting in several easy shot opportunities.

"You never know what phase of the game will give you an advantage," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "Tonight, our full-court press defense was the phase of our game that helped us the most."

Holly Barrera scored 12 points to lead a balanced DP attack. 

Milan McGary had 18 points to lead San Marcos (6-11 overall, 0-1).

"We had a great first quarter with Milan getting to the basket, forcing DP to change defenses," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "But DP played great defense in the second half and forced us into too many turnovers and they took advantage of it."

It doesn't get any easier for San Marcos as it next plays Ventura, ranked ninth in Division 1AA, on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos plays Westlake in a non-league game at home on Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

