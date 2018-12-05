Dos Pueblos Girls Get Off to Slow Start at Nordhoff Tournament

Playing a day after winning a game in overtime, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team came out out flat against Rio Mesa in the opner of the Nordhoff Tournament and suffered a 47-21 defeat on Wednesday.
"There was an emotional letdown from last night's game against Orcutt Academy it seemed," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "Rio Mesa was also very much responsible for our poor shooting as it played a physical pressing style."
Freshmen Lily Mires and Ava Sommer each scored five points for Dos Pueblos (4-3), which trailed 22-10 at halftime and was outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers play Royal on Thursday.