Dos Pueblos Girls Golf Wins Season Opener

Golf

Julie Forster and Gabby Minier each shot 3-over par 39 to share medalist honors and lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 230-288 season-opening win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Hannah Cho followed with 43.

"It was a solid effort in our first match of the year," DP coach Rob Schiff said. "It was a challenging round, as the greens were very fast. Great job by Julia and Gabby and a nice effort from Sierra Ortiz in her first varsity match."

Erinn Callaghan was the low scorer for Santa Ynez with a 53.

The Chargers play Righetti on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club.

Dos Pueblos 230

Julia Forster 39, Gabby Minier 39 (Medalists)

Kathy Ramirez-Gijon 67

Hannah Cho 43

Nicole Calene 46

Sierra Ortiz 63

Santa Ynez 288

Gracie Church 54

Erinn Callaghan 53

Olivia Cortopassi 59

Madison Johnson 67

Hannah Gechter 62

Morgan Blunt 60

