Dos Pueblos Girls Golf Wins Season Opener

Julie Forster and Gabby Minier each shot 3-over par 39 to share medalist honors and lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 230-288 season-opening win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Course.
Hannah Cho followed with 43.
"It was a solid effort in our first match of the year," DP coach Rob Schiff said. "It was a challenging round, as the greens were very fast. Great job by Julia and Gabby and a nice effort from Sierra Ortiz in her first varsity match."
Erinn Callaghan was the low scorer for Santa Ynez with a 53.
The Chargers play Righetti on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club.
Dos Pueblos 230
Julia Forster 39, Gabby Minier 39 (Medalists)
Kathy Ramirez-Gijon 67
Hannah Cho 43
Nicole Calene 46
Sierra Ortiz 63
Santa Ynez 288
Gracie Church 54
Erinn Callaghan 53
Olivia Cortopassi 59
Madison Johnson 67
Hannah Gechter 62
Morgan Blunt 60
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.