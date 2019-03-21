Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 7:51 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Girls Have Too Much Firepower for Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2019 | 7:55 a.m.

Dos Pueblos controlled possession and poured in 12 goals in the first half of a 14-5 Channel League girls lacrosse win over Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Gia Halleck scored four goals and Olivia Geyling and Brooke Essig each added three for the Chargers (5-2, 2-0).

"We played a great game on attack and kept moving the ball around, keeping  the Dons' defense on their toes," said DP coach Samantha Limkeman.

Julissa Ramirez-Gijon's interceptions and forced turnovers along with Macey Lawler's fast grounders kept the ball away from the DP goal. Defenders Ramirez and Livneh Naaman scored goals.

Jilian Chierci and Sadie Leventhal each scored two goals for Santa Barbara.

Coach Elayne Blessing was pleased with the defense of Casey Connors, who came off the bench. "We played a lot of defense tonight and she killed it," said the coach.

Also playing well for the Dons was goalie Alyssa Gonzalez.

"She had so many stops I lost count but it was over 21," Blessing said. " DP got multiple shots each time down but that didn't stop Alyssa from fighting to save and stop each one."

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 