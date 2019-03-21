Dos Pueblos Girls Have Too Much Firepower for Santa Barbara

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos controlled possession and poured in 12 goals in the first half of a 14-5 Channel League girls lacrosse win over Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Gia Halleck scored four goals and Olivia Geyling and Brooke Essig each added three for the Chargers (5-2, 2-0).

"We played a great game on attack and kept moving the ball around, keeping the Dons' defense on their toes," said DP coach Samantha Limkeman.

Julissa Ramirez-Gijon's interceptions and forced turnovers along with Macey Lawler's fast grounders kept the ball away from the DP goal. Defenders Ramirez and Livneh Naaman scored goals.

Jilian Chierci and Sadie Leventhal each scored two goals for Santa Barbara.

Coach Elayne Blessing was pleased with the defense of Casey Connors, who came off the bench. "We played a lot of defense tonight and she killed it," said the coach.

Also playing well for the Dons was goalie Alyssa Gonzalez.

"She had so many stops I lost count but it was over 21," Blessing said. " DP got multiple shots each time down but that didn't stop Alyssa from fighting to save and stop each one."