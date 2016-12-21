Dos Pueblos Girls Hold Off Simi Valley in 2nd Game of Day

Girls Basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team put in double duty on Wednesday.

A couple of hours after winning a tough game over Placentia-El Dorado in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions at San Marcos, the Chargers returned to their home court and played Simi Valley in a non-tournament game.

Kristina Mortimer and Camila Casanueva each scored 15 points, leading DP to a 48-40 victory for its 10th win of the season with no losses.

DP coach Phil Sherman said earlier that the game was already scheduled before the Chargers entered the TOC. Since the tournament game was at 3 p.m., he elected to keep the Simi game and played it at 7.

The Chargers built a 27-13 first-half lead and withstood Simi Valley's three-point and free-throw shooting in the second half to take the game.

DP coach Phil Sherman praised the defense and rebounding of Amber Belletti, saying, "her presence was the key to maintaining the lead." Samantha Yanes, Sierra Cavaletto and Emily Guzman gave the Chargers key minutes.

"I was proud of our kids' resolve in these two games. We had to play starters heavy minutes and they responded courageously," said Sherman.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.