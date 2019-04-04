Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Beats Cate For First Time

Lacrosse

Olivia Geyling scored five goals and helped Dos Pueblos win 14 draws, leading the Chargers to its first-ever girls lacrosse win over Cate on Thursday, 9-8.

Dos Pueblos is 3-0 in league and 7-2 overall.

In a back-and-forth game, Dos Pueblos outscored the Rams 5-4 in the second half to pull off the victory.

"I am incredibly proud of the way my team played today, with composure, grace, and strength," said DP coach Samantha Limkeman. "This is definitely a game that was fun to watch, and the girls enjoyed playing. Playing Cate brings out the best in my girls, and we can’t wait to play them again later in season."

Down 8-6 with 15 minutes left, Cate scored twice to tie the score. But DP scored with about five minutes left and was able to hold possession for the remainder of the game.

DP goalie Annette Bennett played huge, coming up with 11 saves. Marina Suh added two goals and Kenzie Hemman, Julissa Ramirez-Gijon, Leilani Bucifal, and Macey Lawler played strong defense, said Limkeman.