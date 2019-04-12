Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Beats Royal for First Time

Dos Pueblos shut out Royal in the second half and beat the Highlanders for the first time in program history, 8-2, in a girls lacrosse match on Friday night,
Olivia Geyling scored four goals and goalie Annette Bennett stopped eight shots to lead the Chargers. Gia Halleck added two goals for DP.
Defense played a huge role in the win. Kenzie Hemman, Liv Naaman, Julissa Ramirez, and Natalie Grover led the defensive effort for the Chargers.
"The tight match in the beginning could have led us to play selfishly for goals, but I am so impressed by the way that the girls started working together in order to clean up our game and win as a team," said assistant coach Jessica Delgadillo.
DP is 10-2 overall. The Chargers host Cate on Tuesday.