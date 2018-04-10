Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Beats San Marcos; Santa Barbara Girls Fall Short

Prep Roundup

Four players scored two goals as Dos Pueblos displayed good balance in a 10-4 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos on Tuesday night.

"My girls played a really great game collectively with tight passes on transitions and moving the ball gracefully down the field," DP coach Sam Limkeman said.

The Chargers improve to 4-0 in the Channel League and 7-3 overall.

Marina Suh, Olivia Geyling, Tara Van Hoorn and Brooke Essig each scored two goals, while Elena Ibbetson and Karina Aghayan added one apiece.

"That game was won because of strong ball-handling on the attack and midfield and, of course, our goalie, Emily Khetnaree," Limkeman said.

Khetnaree stopped seven San Marcos shots.

Defensively, Suh had two interceptions and caused two additional turnovers, and Van Hoorn had four takeaways.

DP hosts Dunn on Friday.

Santa Barbara Falls to Thacher

Santa Barbara High dropped an 14-11 decision against Thacher in a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Junior High.

"Tough to lose to a team we beat earlier in the season, but Thacher came ready and just edged us," said Dons coach Elayne Blessing.

Junior Serenity Davis scored her first goal of the season for the Dons.

Santa Barbara Softball Loses to Buena

Katie Firestone made a pair of diving catches in the outfield and Andrea Gonzalez and Alyssa Perez made some nice defensive plays for Santa Barbara in an 18-0 softball loss to defending CIF champion Buena.

