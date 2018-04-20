Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Dominates Draws, Beats San Marcos, 16-6

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos won 20 draws and rolled past San Marcos 16-6 in a Channel League girls lacrosse match on Friday.

Olivia Geyling scored five goals, Alexia Vance had three goals and an assist and Elena Ibbetson, Brooke Essig and Alina Henrickson each scored two goal Ibbetson had a team-best four assists.

"Our 20 draw wins really made it possible to always bring the ball down on attack and keep the ball there until we were read to drive to goal to pass to someone for a shot," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "It was a clean game and, despite low numbers, my team played collectively as one."

The win sets up a first-place showdown with Cate on Monday at Cate. DP is 7-0 in league and 11-3 overall. Cate is unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 in Southern California.

