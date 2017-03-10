Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Dominates San Marcos

Lacrosse

Three players recorded hat tricks and a total of seven players tallied goals for Dos Pueblos in a 14-6 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos on Friday.

Blythe Hasting, Grace Long and Alina Henrickson each scored three goals and Fay Ann Wooten-Raya had two. Hannah Vermilyea, Adriana Perez and Alyssa Nuno scored one apiece.



In the midfield, Elena Ibbetson, Hasting, Henrickson, and Karina Aghayan gained possession off the draw 14 of 20 times.

"Winning draws means winning games. And that's what our midfield did tonight," said DP coach Sam Limkeman.

On defense, Alexia Vance forced four turnovers. Adriana Perez and Erin Bies, played well at the defensive end," said Limkeman.

Goalie Emily Khetnaree saved 10 shots.

'Our team was focused, poised, and intense. We drove the ball, went for every opportunity to get the ball back, and prevented countless shots. This kind of intensity is what gives our team ‘flow’ as I call it," said Limkeman.

The Chargers (2-1, 2-0) play at home Monday night against Home Harvey School of New York.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.