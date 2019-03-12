Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Flips Switch, Rallies Past Thousand Oaks

In a matchup between last year's Division 2 girls lacrosse finalists, Dos Pueblos prevailed again over Thousand Oaks, 7-5, on Tuesday night,
Six players scored for the defending champion Chargers (3-2), who at one point early in the game trailed by four goals. Gia Halleck's two goals led the team.
"Our defense was able to keep the Lancers out of our defensive zone for the majority of the final 35 minutes of the game and they only scored once to our seven goals after those first 15 minutes," said DP coach Sam Limkeman.
DP goalie Annette Bennett made seven saves. She got great defensive help from Livneh Naaman, Leilani Bucifal, Kenzie Hemman, and Brooke Essig, said Limkeman.
"I was worried at the beginning of this game, seeing my girls down by four goals, but I knew we weren't playing up to our potential," she added. "The girls were able to calm down and focus for the remainder of the game and it was like a switch was flipped."
The Chargers open Channel League play next Tuesday against San Marcos.