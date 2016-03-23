Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Goes on Scoring Rampage; DP Boys Win

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos celebrated playing its first home game with its highest scoring output of the season, rolling to a 17-7 rout of Dunn in a girls lacrosse match on Wednesday.

Jamie Sharpe led eight DP players in the scorebook with four goals, while Becca Baxis and Mike Henrickson added three apiece.

"Our mid-fielders won the majority of face offs, which kept the ball in our possession," said DP coach Samantha Limkeman.

She praised the defense of Alexia Vance, Vivian Le, and Siena Applebaum.

Dos Pueblos is 6-2.

In boys action, eight players scored goals for Dos Pueblos in a 14-4 boys lacrosse win at Dunn.

Ethan Kahn tallied five points and Dylan Van Mieghem picked up four as the Chargers improved to 2-3 going into spring break.

