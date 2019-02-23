Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Opens With Impressive Win

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos took control in the second half and defeated Salinas, 12-5, in the Chargers' girls lacrosse opener on Saturday at Scott O'Leary Field.

DP turned it on in the second half, outscoring Salinas 9-2.

Brooke Essig led the charge with five goals, with three assists coming from Blythe Hastings. Other goals were made by Katie Naretto, Coraline Crannell, Olivia Geyling, Taylor Orefice, Gia Halleck and Hastings.

On defense, Kenzie Hemman and Natalie Grover dominated on ground ball controls, turnovers, and interceptions. Olivia Geyling lead DP to win a total of 14 draws.

The performance impressed coach Sam Limkeman



"As a mostly new team, with only five returning varsity players, I didn't know what today would look like, but DP went out and really showed what we can do and are capable of," said Limkeman. "I think it sets a good tone for the season and I am really proud of our team. It was a group effort by the attack, midfield, and defense. Everyone really played beautifully and pushed through to a well-earned victory."

Dos Pueblos plays at Oaks Christian on Wednesday.

