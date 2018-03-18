Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Places 2nd at Birmingham Bash

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team finished second at the Birmingham Bash Tournament over the weekend in Van Nuys.

The Chargers fell to Simi Valley in the title game, 9-3. The defeated Valencia (9-1) and Edison (6-2) to advance to the final.

Tara Van Hoorn scored eight goals in the three games to lead the Chargers in scoring, Marina Suh and Alexia Vance each had three, and Katie Naretto, Leilani Bucifal, Karina Aghayan, Talia Honikman, and Elena Ibbetson also scored.

Coach Sam Limkeman praised the defensive line of Katie Wilcox, Vivian Le, Livneh Naaman, Erin Bies, and Kenzie Hemman played tight and aggressive defense and intercepted many passes and caused turnovers in each game.

"I am so impressed with the way my girls played and they attitude throughout the day," said Limkeman. "Our team is an example of highly skilled players with positive attitude and great sportsmanship. Watching my girls play is energizing and I can't wait to see what we'll do for the remainder of the season."

DP's record is 4-2.

