Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Run Over By Thacher, 13-1

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos got off to a slow start and Thacher punished it with nine goals in the first half and defeated the Chargers 13-1 in a girls lacrosse came on Tuesday.

Alexia Vance scored DP’s lone goal and Emily Khetnaree made eight saves.

“The girls held it together in a tighter second half and were able to get on the scoreboard,” said coach Sam Limkeman. “Defensively, we were unable to stop their many crease rolls.”

The Chargers are 3-8 overall and 2-2 in league. Their next match is Thursday at home against Cate.

