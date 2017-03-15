Dos Pueblos Girls Larcosse Falls to Simi Valley, 11-2

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos fell behind 9-0 in the first half and suffered an 11-2 loss to Simi Valley in a non-league girls lacrosse game on Wednesday at Scott O'Leary Field

Elena Ibbetson and Alina Henrickson scored for the Chargers.



"It was a rough game, but Simi Valley was good," said DP coach Sam Limkeman. "They caught everything and they were fast on their feet."

Dos Pueblos (2-3) plays at Santa Barbara on Monday night.

In boys lacrosse, Dos Pueblos fell at Calabasas, 7-5. Ethan Kahn had three goals and Sam Roberts two. The Chargers are 1-3.

